Nalanda Ruins

Allow an hour or two for wandering the extensive ruins at Nalanda – they’re peaceful and well maintained with a parklike atmosphere of clipped lawns and shrubs. The red-brick ruins consist of 11 monasteries and six temples. Most impressive is the Great Stupa, with steps, terraces, monks’ cells and a few intact Gupta-era stupas. It is thought that a huge statue of Buddha once stood atop the building.

A guide (₹150) is a worthwhile investment, though each of the ruins have signboards beside them in English.