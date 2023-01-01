Undavalli Cave Temples

This stunning four-storey cave temple was probably originally carved out of the hillside for Buddhist monks in the 2nd century AD, then converted to Hindu use in the 7th century. The shrines are now largely empty, except those on the third level, one of which houses a huge reclining Vishnu. A row of gnome-like stone Vaishnavaite gurus/preachers gaze out over the rice paddies from the terrace. It's 9km southwest of downtown Vijayawada: autorickshaws or Ola/Uber cabs here cost ₹150 one way.