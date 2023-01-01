Arctic Fox Center

The study of the Arctic fox has been underway on nearby Hornstrandir for years, and this locally loved exhibition details the life of the creatures, their relationship with humans and their habitat. It also has a wealth of stuffed foxes in realistic poses plus some cute-looking live ones, who were orphaned, in a pen outside. The centre sits inside the renovated farmstead of Eyrardalur – one of the oldest buildings in the area.

The on-site cafe is a great place to hang with welcoming locals – try the daily soup (1600kr), which comes with homemade bread.