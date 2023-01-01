Charming Vigur is a popular destination for day trippers from Ísafjörður. In season it's a nesting site for hundreds of puffins, and the rest of the year it's a peaceful spot, sitting in the mouth of Hestfjörður, offering sweeping fjord views in every direction, with seals splashing in the water and the chance to spot whales and dolphins.

Besides wildlife watching and taking a scenic stroll, you can take a snap of Iceland's oldest lighthouse (1837) and enjoy delicious cakes in the cafe, one of a scattering of ridiculously pretty buildings on the island (if the cinnamon buns are available, don't miss them). West Tours in Ísafjörður and Ögur Travel in Ögur run boat tours and kayaking trips to the island.