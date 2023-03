Two things set the statue of Ingibjörg H Bjarnason apart from other monuments in the area: it depicts a historical female figure and it is not made by bronze-statue pioneer Einar Jónsson (it was made by Ragnhild Stefánsdóttir instead). Bjarnason, a teacher, was the first woman elected to Iceland’s parliament Alþingi in 1922, two years after Icelandic women gained the right to vote.