Hljómskálagarður Park sits on Tjörnin's southeast corner and has a section dedicated to sculptures by five Icelandic women: Gunnfríður Jónsdóttir (1889–1968), Nína Sæmundson (1892–1962), Þorbjörg Pálsdóttir (1919–2009), Ólöf Pálsdóttir (b 1920) and Gerður Helgadóttir (1928–75); and one Dane, Tove Ólafsson (1909–92).