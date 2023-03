Roughly translated as 'bottleneck', the Stútur crater sits on the Norðurnámshraun lava field and is signposted off the F224 road. Two fairly steep trails lead up both the west and east of the volcano to the crater's edge. On clear days it's possible to see Frostastaðavatn lake from the top. There are a couple of car parking spots on the side of the road. Alternatively, hike from Landmannalaugar.