Boardwalks from Landmannalaugar's info hut lead to a geothermal hot pool flanked by volcanic hills. It's not officially a 'bathing area', but visitors are fine to take a dip in the water at their own risk. Signs around the area warn that the water is not disinfected, and entirely natural. Swimmer's Itch has been previously identified in these waters – but that doesn't stop the hordes of hikers bathing here every day.