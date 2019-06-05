Essentially displaying Iceland’s birth story, the LAVA Centre is a full-blown multimedia experience on volcanic and seismic life. Divided into multiple chambers, the museum includes an earthquake simulator (equivalent to four on the Richter scale) and a fog of smoke resembling volcanic ash. Visitors will likely leave with a sharper understanding of how earthquakes and volcanoes interconnect.

For an extra 800kr you can watch a 12-minute documentary featuring lots of drone shots and over-the-top music. There's also a good cafe-restaurant on-site (the dish of the day costs 1990kr).