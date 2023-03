About 5km west of Hvolsvöllur, unsurfaced Rte 264 winds about 8km north along the Rangárvellir valley to the medieval turf-roofed farm at Keldur. This historic settlement once belonged to Ingjaldur Höskuldsson, a character in Njál's Saga. The structure is managed by the National Museum Historic Buildings Collection and has interesting historical exhibits and a pastoral setting.