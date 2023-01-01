The Borg á Mýrum farm, just northwest of Borgarnes on Rte 54, is the site where Skallagrímur Kveldúlfsson, Egil's father, made his farm at settlement. The farm is named for the large rock (borg) behind the farmstead (private property); you can walk up to the cairn for views all around. You can also visit the small cemetery, which includes an ancient gravestone marked by runes.

The large abstract sculpture by Ásmundur Sveinsson represents a part of Egil's Saga, when Egil mourned the death of his sons and was rejuvenated by composing a poem.