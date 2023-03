Built in 1822, the iconic Great Church accommodates 3000 people and is Hungary’s largest Protestant house of worship. The nave is rather austere apart from the magnificent organ; climb the 210 steps to the top of the west clock tower for grand views over the city and the 4.6-tonne Rákóczi Bell. It was in the Great Church that Lajos Kossuth read the Declaration of Independence from Austria on 14 April 1849. There are several exhibition spaces inside the church.