North of the Great Church stands the Calvinist College, built in 1816 on the site of a theological college dating back to the mid-16th century. Downstairs in two rooms there are exhibits on religious art and sacred objects (including an 18th-century chalice made from a coconut), and on the regimented school’s history. Upstairs via a fabulous painted staircase is the 600,000-volume pillared library and the delightful oratory, where the breakaway National Assembly met in 1849.

This was also where Hungary’s provisional government was declared towards the end of WWII in 1944.