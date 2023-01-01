Folklore exhibits at the Déri Museum offer excellent insights into life on the plain and for the bourgeois citizens of Debrecen up to the 19th century. Mihály Munkácsy’s mythical interpretations of the Hortobágy and his Passion of Christ trilogy take pride of place in a purpose-built gallery. The museum’s entrance is flanked by four superb bronzes by sculptor Ferenc Medgyessy, a local boy who merits his own Memorial Museum in an old burgher house a short distance to the northeast.