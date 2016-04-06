Welcome to Tegucigalpa
Santa Lucia and Valle de Angeles Day Tour from Tegucigalpa
The tour starts with a walk around Tegucigalpa´s city center. Afterwards, take road to the beautiful town of Santa Lucía, where you will enjoy a delicious cup of coffee and homemade bread. (at own expense). You will also walk through the streets all the way to the park, the old church, the lagoon and its main viewpoints. Then you will head to the traditional town of Valle de Angeles. There you will find a variety of places with exposed carved wood crafts by local artisans, and restaurants serving traditional food, where you will stop for a delicious lunch (at own expense). The tour ends in the evening once you are dropped off at your hotel in Tegucigalpa.
Tegucigalpa City Tour
Your walking tour will at 2:00pm from Colonia Palmira where we will start walking downtown and go to the beautiful domed 18th century cathedral of San Miguel in the heart of the city's colonial district.After our visit to the cathedral, we will go to the fascinating historical exhibits at Museo para la Identidad Nacional. Then we will go to La Iglesia Los Dolores, The National Archives and much more.
La Tigra and El Picacho Parks
Tour departs early in the morning at 6:00am from your hotel in Tegucigalpa to San Juancito in our Land Cruiser 4X4.You'll receive a free map of the trails and once there, you will start hiking crossing La Tigra National Park. We will be waiting for you at Jutiapa (the other side of La Tigra) in the visitors center at 2:00pm and then we will take you to El Picacho National Park to see the overview of Tegucigalpa on the afternoon.In La Tigra National Park expect to see waterfalls, sightseeing spots and fauna of a cloud forest mountain of a tropical area. Also at El Pichacho National Park expect to see the overview of the capital city of Honduras and take really cool pictures. From there we'll take you to your hotel to have a well deserved shower!This is a full day tour.
Valle de Angeles from Tegucigalpa
This tour will take you from your hotel in Tegucigalpa to Valle de Angeles to explore this beautiful town.The tour will take about 4-hour in total so you can see all the ethnic crafts, art paintings, wood carvings and leather products. These products made in Valle de Angeles are of export quality at only a fraction of what it would cost abroad. In the town you can savor a high quality coffee cup or typical meal and see the scenery of a Spanish colonial town. Then we will take you to your hotel back to Tegucigalpa to a well deserved relaxing rest of day.
Full-Day Food and Culture Tour from Tegucigalpa
After pickup at your hotel in Tegucigalpa, travel 20 miles (35 km) by air-conditioned van to the town of Sabanagrande for a typical breakfast followed by a short guided walk through the cobblestone streets and central square of the town. At the town's pavilions, savor Honduran rosquillas which are buttery, cheesy crackers made fresh daily.Then journey to San Buenaventura and pause for a cup of coffee or an artisanal ice cream before heading to Ojojona,about 10 minutes away, to taste more traditional food including soups, yuca, pupusas (stuffed cornmeal patties cooked on a griddle), and grilled meat. A short guided walk around town reveals the architecture, churches, and pottery and wood craft shops of Ojojona.The journey continues to Santa Ana to taste more regional dishes, including tamales and a corn-based beverage called atol, before returning to your hotel in Tegucigalpa. Food and beverages are not included in the price of this tour.
Comayagua Day Tour from Tegucigalpa
After being picked up from your hotel in Tegucigalpa, you will head to La Paz, where we you will enjoy its surroundings, walk around the central square, visit the little city museum, taste the rich coffee and visit the Marble Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. You will continue on to the villages of Lejamaní and Ajuterique, where you will be able to relax by the main square. At approximately noon, you will arrive at the first wonder of Honduras, Comayagua. Walk around the different catholic churches in colonial style. Visit the old ancient mechanical clock working since more than 900 years ago, on top of the cathedral. You can see it working in real time. You will be taken back to Tegucigalpa in the evening, but before you´ll enjoy a nice cup of coffee of one of the best regions in Honduras.