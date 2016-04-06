Comayagua Day Tour from Tegucigalpa

After being picked up from your hotel in Tegucigalpa, you will head to La Paz, where we you will enjoy its surroundings, walk around the central square, visit the little city museum, taste the rich coffee and visit the Marble Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. You will continue on to the villages of Lejamaní and Ajuterique, where you will be able to relax by the main square. At approximately noon, you will arrive at the first wonder of Honduras, Comayagua. Walk around the different catholic churches in colonial style. Visit the old ancient mechanical clock working since more than 900 years ago, on top of the cathedral. You can see it working in real time. You will be taken back to Tegucigalpa in the evening, but before you´ll enjoy a nice cup of coffee of one of the best regions in Honduras.