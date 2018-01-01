Welcome to Trujillo
Isolated, plucky Trujillo is the end of the line for the Honduran mainland: beyond it lies the virtually roadless jungle of the Moskitia, so there's a frontier-town vibe about the place. The town's setting is magnificent, with soaring mountains in the distance and the wide arc of the Bahía de Trujillo, a brilliant blue expanse of water that has seen the sails of Columbus and many a famous buccaneer, spread out before it. Trujillo boasts some interesting history, excellent nearby beaches and a slow-moving Caribbean air you won't find anywhere else on Honduras' northern coastline.
For years the town has been talked up as Honduras' next big tourism thing, and the completion of a ship terminal means that occasionally the town is swamped by cruise travelers, but thankfully not often: the rest of the year things carry on as they always have done in this delightful, semi-forgotten place.
Top experiences in Trujillo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.