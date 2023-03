This magnificent 43m waterfall on the Río Lindo is 17km north of Lago de Yojoa (and also an easy day trip from San Pedro Sula). Surrounded by lush forest, it's a privately run beauty spot where guides will lead you along a fun, challenging path behind the waterfall (L300). There's good swimming and zip-lining (L550) right over the falls.

Take dry clothes if you do the waterfall walk, and be aware that it can get very crowded here on weekends.