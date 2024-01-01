Cathedral

San Pedro Sula

San Pedro’s cathedral is a mock-colonial structure that actually dates from 1949. It faces the once-majestic (and now decrepit) art deco Palacio Municipal on the other side of the square. Tuesday through Friday you can get free tours (in Spanish) of the clock tower. Inquire with the often-snoozing man with the cross necklace in the back parking lot.

