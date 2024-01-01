San Pedro’s cathedral is a mock-colonial structure that actually dates from 1949. It faces the once-majestic (and now decrepit) art deco Palacio Municipal on the other side of the square. Tuesday through Friday you can get free tours (in Spanish) of the clock tower. Inquire with the often-snoozing man with the cross necklace in the back parking lot.
Cathedral
San Pedro Sula
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.4 MILES
This magnificent 43m waterfall on the Río Lindo is 17km north of Lago de Yojoa (and also an easy day trip from San Pedro Sula). Surrounded by lush forest,…
17.74 MILES
Just 45km from San Pedro Sula, but remarkably difficult to access, Parque Nacional Cusuco is a cloud forest nestled in the impressive Merendón mountain…
Fortaleza de San Fernando de Omoa
18.84 MILES
Omoa’s claim to fame is this colossal Spanish fortress. Built in brick and coral between 1759 and 1777 under orders from King Fernando VII of Spain, the…
Museo de Antropología e Historia de San Pedro Sula
0.19 MILES
This airy two-story museum walks visitors through the history of the Valle de Sula from its pre-Columbian days to the modern era. The pottery collection…
Nearby San Pedro Sula attractions
1. Museo de Antropología e Historia de San Pedro Sula
0.19 MILES
This airy two-story museum walks visitors through the history of the Valle de Sula from its pre-Columbian days to the modern era. The pottery collection…
17.74 MILES
Just 45km from San Pedro Sula, but remarkably difficult to access, Parque Nacional Cusuco is a cloud forest nestled in the impressive Merendón mountain…
3. Fortaleza de San Fernando de Omoa
18.84 MILES
Omoa’s claim to fame is this colossal Spanish fortress. Built in brick and coral between 1759 and 1777 under orders from King Fernando VII of Spain, the…
28.4 MILES
This magnificent 43m waterfall on the Río Lindo is 17km north of Lago de Yojoa (and also an easy day trip from San Pedro Sula). Surrounded by lush forest,…