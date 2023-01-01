Just 45km from San Pedro Sula, but remarkably difficult to access, Parque Nacional Cusuco is a cloud forest nestled in the impressive Merendón mountain range. The park has abundant wildlife, including parrots, toucans and a large population of quetzals, best spotted from April to June.

Its highest peak is Cerro Jilinco (2242m). The visitors center (where guides can be hired) is the starting point for five different hiking trails. Two trails – Quetzal and Las Minas – pass waterfalls and swimming holes.