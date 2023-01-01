Parque Nacional Montaña de Celaque

Parque Nacional Celaque is one of Honduras’ most impressive national parks and boasts El Cerro de las Minas, the country’s highest peak (2849m), which is covered in lush forest. The park contains the headwaters of several rivers, a majestic waterfall visible from the entire valley, and very steep slopes, including some vertical cliffs.

The park is rich in plant and animal life: pumas, ocelots and quetzals live here, but they are rarely seen. More commonly sighted are butterflies, monkeys and reptiles.