One block north of Parque Central, this striking white stone church has an intricately carved facade and three bell towers. It's currently under renovation in a project funded by the Spanish government. The expected completion date is set for 2018. Once completed however, it's likely to be closed outside of church service times.
Iglesia de la Merced
Western Honduras
Parque Nacional Montaña de Celaque
7.98 MILES
Parque Nacional Celaque is one of Honduras’ most impressive national parks and boasts El Cerro de las Minas, the country’s highest peak (2849m), which is…
0.34 MILES
Built in response to the tumultuous times of the 18th century, the striking Fuerte de San Cristóbal has fantastic views of Gracias and the San Marcos…
0.42 MILES
This museum is located in a beautiful, ancient colonial house with high ceilings, carved timber posts and delightful paint-chipped walls with floral…
17.92 MILES
Occasionally presents art exhibits and theatrical productions.
0.47 MILES
The city's botanical garden is at the southern end of town, five blocks south of the old Mercado Municipal, and takes up half a city block. Local flora…
18.63 MILES
Parque El Cerrito has a nice lookout point – head up 105 steps to the best view around.
