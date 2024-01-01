Iglesia de la Merced

Western Honduras

One block north of Parque Central, this striking white stone church has an intricately carved facade and three bell towers. It's currently under renovation in a project funded by the Spanish government. The expected completion date is set for 2018. Once completed however, it's likely to be closed outside of church service times.

