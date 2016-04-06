Half-Day Trip to Punta Sal from San Pedro Sula

You will be picked up from your hotel at around 6:30am and will be driven to Tela, which is located 1 hour and 20 minutes away. From there, you will take a 45-minute boat ride to Punta Sal National Park. Once you arrive, you will go on a 30-minute guided hike through the park where you see a variety of wild life. Afterwards, you will return to the boat which will take you to an open cave where you will be able to swim. Then, you will head to the headlands to observe the pelicans that have taken over the area. You will also have the opportunity to snorkel at the coral reefs if you wish. There you will be a beak at Cocolitos Beach where you can grab some lunch and enjoy some free time before making your way back to San Pero Sula.