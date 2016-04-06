Welcome to Tela
Yet despite all that, many people pass through and even stay a night or two here to visit the fantastic Lancetilla Jardín Botánico, the largest botanical garden in the Americas. The two nearby nature reserves – Jeannette Kawas and Punta Izopo – are both wonderful excursions as well, and within easy striking distance of the town.
Tela is crammed with Honduran vacationers during Semana Santa (Holy Week before Easter), but the rest of the year things are pretty tranquilo.
Half-Day Trip to Punta Sal from San Pedro Sula
You will be picked up from your hotel at around 6:30am and will be driven to Tela, which is located 1 hour and 20 minutes away. From there, you will take a 45-minute boat ride to Punta Sal National Park. Once you arrive, you will go on a 30-minute guided hike through the park where you see a variety of wild life. Afterwards, you will return to the boat which will take you to an open cave where you will be able to swim. Then, you will head to the headlands to observe the pelicans that have taken over the area. You will also have the opportunity to snorkel at the coral reefs if you wish. There you will be a beak at Cocolitos Beach where you can grab some lunch and enjoy some free time before making your way back to San Pero Sula.
Parque Nacional Punta Sal Day Trip from Tela
Offering you the very best of both coastal marine and tropical forest ecosystems, Jeanette Kawas National Park (Parque Nacional Punta Sal) is an excursion of diversity. Launching off across the Bay of Tela by ferry, dolphin are often seen en route to one of the most protected parts of Jeanette Kawas National Park (Parque Nacional Punta Sal).Exploring the peninsula on foot, through mangrove and tropical forest, you will have the opportunity to see howler monkeys. We will also have time of snorkeling in the turquoise waters of a coral reef where you will kick back and relax in true Caribbean-style on the beach of Cocalito.
Punta Izopo Wildlife Refuge from Tela
Starting from the coast of the Caribbean city of Tela, you will go to the jungle and the beach at the same time, passing through two Garifuna Villages until we reach to Punta Izopo National Park.When we arrive to the park we start the journey, kayaking through the maze of mangrove creeks and rivers making up the Río Plátano and the Río Hicaque Lagoon. As you penetrate the mangroves, paddling through the narrow channels, there is an incredible atmosphere as the greenery closes in around you. Here you realize how close you are to the sights and sounds of the tropics. Butterflies such as the Blue Morph abound as well as an ample variety of water birds including kingfishers and herons. We go back onto to the ranger for a visit to one of the Garifuna Villages were you can swim.
Punta Izopo Wildlife Refuge In Ranger 4x4 from Tela
Starting from the coast of the Caribbean city of Tela, you will go to the jungle and the beach at the same time passing through two Garifuna Villages until we reach the Punta Izopo National Park.When you arrive to the park you start the journey, kayaking through the maze of mangrove creeks and rivers making up the Río Plátano and the Río Hicaque Lagoon. As you penetrate the mangroves paddling through the narrow channels, there is an incredible atmosphere as the greenery closes in around you and you realize how close you are to the sights and sounds of the tropics. Butterflies such as the Blue Morph abound as well as an ample variety of water birds including kingfishers and herons. We go back onto to the Ranger for a visit to one of the Garifuna Villages where you can swim and have a typical lunch by the beach.
Los Micos Lagoon in Parque Nacional Punta Sal from Tela
One of the main attractions of the Jeannette Kawas National Park, Los Micos Lagoon abound in aquatic birds and monkeys.As a unique specialist tour, this excursion involves a launched tour by ferry of the country’s second largest lagoon, as well as an afternoon’s stay at the most typical Garifuna village in Honduras, Miami, both situated right on the ocean’s edge. The lagoon derives its name from the white-faced monkeys or ‘micos’ which frequent the mangroves. Laguna Los Micos is truly an astounding birdwatcher’s paradise with over 350 species sighted. A tour of the channels and islets will reward you with both an eco-adventure and the chance to see the skillful Garifuna fishermen at work, casting their nets.
Cayos Cochinos from Tela
Departing by vehicle from Tela. Launching off by ferry from Sambo Creek, we will travel for 1-hour to the virgin white beaches of Cayos Cochinos where we will leave you in awe as you look back at the mainland with the magnificent ‘Cordillera Gracias a Dios’ towering in the distance. Coral reefs and pristine sandy beaches make up this archipelago of 13 cays a “must see” on the Honduran North Coast. Enjoy a tour of the islands and a time of snorkeling while taking in the incredible tranquility of this marine biology reserve. Don’t miss trying a typical Garifuna style dish at Chachahuate Cay: fresh fish, plantains and fried rice & beans prepared with coconut milk.