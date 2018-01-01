Welcome to Omoa

Omoa feels like the end of the road, and indeed this unremarkable town 18km west of Puerto Cortés sees few visitors. Despite this fact, it's an attractive little resort on a broad curving bay that makes for great sunsets, even if, due to coastal erosion, the brown-sugar beach is minimal. There's a historic fort and a clutch of seafood restaurants along the seafront.

You will leave around 8am, heading to Omoa, Cortés. 1.5 drive from San Pedro Sula. You´ll visit the San Fernando de Omoa fortress build in the spanish time around more than 250 years ago. The local guide will guided you thru the history of the building and inmerse you on heroics stories. (English or Spanish). At noon, you´ll headed to a nice place to have lunch and enjoy the local flavors of the Honduran cuisine specially seafood, conch soup and garlic shrimp, salads, as well as many more options, (at your own expense). After lunch you can expend the evening taking a bath in the caribbean sea on the bay beaches of Omoa.
