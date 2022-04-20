Getty Images

Southern Haiti

Haiti’s south is about taking it easy. Pulling out of Port-au-Prince, the urban hustle is soon replaced by a relaxed air as you head toward the Caribbean.

Of the southern coast, Jacmel is the gem: an old port full of pretty buildings, handicrafts shops and a fabulous new beach boardwalk. East of there, Kabic Beach offers a more bohemian, back-to-nature vibe.

Further west, things are sleepier and still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. The gritty town of Les Cayes is an embarkation point for the gorgeous beaches of Île-à-Vache, a bit sandier after the storm but otherwise intact, while the formerly idyllic Port Salut still looks rough and lacks electricity.

The southern ‘claw’ is bisected by the Massif de la Hotte, and after a spectacular mountain crossing the road terminates at Jérémie, the sometime City of Poets, which has recovered steadily from the storm with the help of countless NGOs.

Explore Southern Haiti

  • Bassin Bleu

    Tucked into the mountains 12km northwest of Jacmel, Bassin Bleu is a series of three cobalt-blue pools linked by waterfalls that make up one of the…

  • P

    Promenade du Bord de Mer

    Installed by ex-President Michel Martelly, this kilometer-long boardwalk along Jacmel's waterfront has become popular with locals as a spot to socialize…

  • G

    Grotte Marie Jeanne

    About 45 minutes north of Port Salut, this massive cave is the largest and most impressive in Haiti. Visitors today can tour three areas of the cave, one…

  • C

    Cayes Jacmel

    From the small fishing village of Cayes Jacmel, about 14km east of Jacmel, the beach spreads a further 3km to Plage Ti Mouillage, a gorgeous white-sand…

  • A

    Anse d'Azur

    About 5km northwest of Jérémie is this gorgeous sandy bay with a sunken German U-boat and several caves that any Caribbean country would envy. A return…

  • C

    Cyvadier Plage

    This beach is about 10km east of Jacmel, down a small track leading from the Cayes Jacmel road. The beach is part of the Cyvadier Plage Hôtel. The small…

  • P

    Plage Raymond-les-Bains

    About 13km from Jacmel this popular beach is a long stretch of sand with palm trees and mountains as a backdrop.

  • M

    Maison Cadet

    A key building to look out for is the grand Maison Cadet, with its red-iron ‘witch’s hat' roof topper.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southern Haiti.

