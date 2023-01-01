Museum of the People

This small jumble of a museum attached to the mission is worth a stop on your way up to Kenscoff. There are taxidermied specimens of Haitian fauna (including a flamingo and a very sad owl), political propaganda from the Duvalier and Aristide eras and even some Taíno artifacts. Especially interesting is the exhibit of Vodou objects, which comes along with a disclaimer from your Baptist hosts. Leave your name in the guest log and a few gourdes.