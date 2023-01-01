Promenade du Bord de Mer

Installed by ex-President Michel Martelly, this kilometer-long boardwalk along Jacmel's waterfront has become popular with locals as a spot to socialize and relax. It's magical to go for a stroll over the boardwalk's elaborate mosaic tile designs, checking out local jewelry and paintings, trying street food and saying hello to curious passers-by.

Streetlights aren't always illuminated and it can get dark at night. Locals say it can get dicey toward the encampment at the end of the boardwalk; best stick to the crowded bits.