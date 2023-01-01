Marché de Fer

Several of Haiti’s cities have iron markets, but Port-au-Prince’s is the original and the best. Constructed in 1889, the exuberant red-metal structure looks like something out of Arabian Nights. Although the Iron Market burnt down after the earthquake, it was magnificently and speedily restored, reopening on the one-year anniversary. It’s rich in food, art and Vodou paraphernalia.

The southern hall is the food market, a full-on assault on the senses; the stifling air buzzing with the noise of traders and the tang of fruit, vegetables, meat and unknown scents. The northern hall is given over to a giant craft market, with the biggest selection of local arts in the country.

This part of town can be a bit dodgy, and political demonstrations are known to erupt suddenly here, so you'll definitely want a local guide to escort you (Voyages Lumière can sort you out). Be prepared for plenty of bustle, and a little hustle, too. Keep a close watch on your possessions.