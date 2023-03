On an island near the far (south) shore of Laguna Yaxhá is Topoxté, a Late Postclassic archaeological site, with ruined temples and dwellings – some 100 structures in all. Evidence shows two distinct periods of occupation here, the latter, as late as AD 1450, by a migrant group from the Yucatán Peninsula.

At the bottom of the Calzada del Lago in Yaxhá is the boat landing, from where a boat operator might be willing to take you to Topoxté for around Q250.