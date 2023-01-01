Greater Astronomical Complex (Plaza F)

El Petén

To the northwest of the site stands one of Yaxhá's most ancient constructions, the Greater Astronomical Complex (Plaza F). The arrangement includes an observation tower (unexcavated) facing a three-part platform for tracking the sun's trajectory through the year. You can ascend the pyramidal tower (there's a wooden staircase alongside) for jaw-dropping views of the North Acropolis to the northeast, with a formidable temple rising above the jungle foliage.

