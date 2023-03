Monumento 21, a copy of which is in the Museo Cultura Cotzumalguapa, still stands with three other fine sculpted stones in the Finca Bilbao cane fields to the northeast of El Calvario church, on the north edge of town. In the past, tourists have regularly visited these stones, often guided through the tall cane to Las Piedras by local boys, but this is an isolated area and assaults on tourists are not unknown.