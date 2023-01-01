Casa del Tejido Antiguo

This space is like a museum, market and workshop all rolled into one, with exhibits on regional outfits and daily demonstrations of backstrap weaving techniques. Founder Alicia Pérez, an indigenous Kaqchiquel woman, is an expert on the significance of designs that appear on the tocoyales (head coverings), tzutes (shawls) and huipiles (long embroidered tunics) displayed here. Weaving classes are offered, and the museum will pick you up at your Antigua hotel if you call ahead.