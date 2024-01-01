Museo de Arqueología y Etnología

Retalhuleu has a small museum of archaeological relics from local Mayan sites, as well as an interesting collection of historic photos showing the town in its heyday. The mural of the 33 archaeological sites in Retalhuleu department alone gives some hint at the great span of Guatemala's human history.
