Dating from 1524, the Iglesia de San Jacinto, was the first church built in Central America. It is also known as the Ermita Conquistadora De La Inmaculada Concepción, a reference to Pedro de Alvarado, the devout Catholic who first conquered the territory. The small squat structure appears quite austere from outside – it's fortress-like walls imply a physical as well as a spiritual sanctuary for the Spanish invaders, but within are original paintings and a beautiful painted-wood altar.