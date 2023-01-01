Iglesia de San Jacinto

Western Highlands

Dating from 1524, the Iglesia de San Jacinto, was the first church built in Central America. It is also known as the Ermita Conquistadora De La Inmaculada Concepción, a reference to Pedro de Alvarado, the devout Catholic who first conquered the territory. The small squat structure appears quite austere from outside – it's fortress-like walls imply a physical as well as a spiritual sanctuary for the Spanish invaders, but within are original paintings and a beautiful painted-wood altar.

