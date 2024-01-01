This enormous statue dominates the entrance to Salcajá. It depicts a striding figure with a backpack facing north, symbolising the many sons and daughter of Salcajá who migrated north to the USA since the 1980s, and whose remittances helped the town to grow. A poem on its base asks for the protection of God for those seeking a better life for their families.
Monument to the Emigrant
Western Highlands
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.7 MILES
A former coffee plantation being reclaimed by natural vegetation, this reserve is 200m past the Hotel Atitlán on the northern outskirts of town. It makes…
23.21 MILES
Some villagers still walk for hours carrying their wares to reach Chichi's market, one of Guatemala's largest and a highlight of many people's trips to…
22.57 MILES
Overflowing with art by Guatemalan painters and sculptors, this gallery functions as both an exhibit space and cultural center, hosting lectures, films…
23.23 MILES
This church on the plaza's east side dates from 1540 and is often the scene of rituals that are more distinctly Maya than Catholic. Inside, the floor of…
21.04 MILES
The ruins of the ancient K'iche' Maya capital of K'umarcaaj remain a sacred site for the Maya, and contemporary rituals are customarily enacted here…
22.96 MILES
On a hilltop south of town, Pascual Abaj (Sacrifice Stone) is a shrine to the Maya earth god Huyup Tak'ah (Mountain Plain). A stone-faced idol stands amid…
Centro Intercultural de Quetzaltenango
5.66 MILES
Quetzaltenango's railroad station, 1km east of the Templo de Minerva along 4a Calle, lay dormant for many years until the city converted it into this…
5.86 MILES
Most of Xela's sights crowd in and around the broad central plaza. It's a great place for a stroll or to sit and people-watch. It was originally two…
Nearby Western Highlands attractions
0.87 MILES
Dating from 1524, the Iglesia de San Jacinto, was the first church built in Central America. It is also known as the Ermita Conquistadora De La Inmaculada…
2 MILES
San Andrés Xecul boasts one of the most exuberantly decorated churches in the country, a fiesta almost in itself. Technicolored saints, angels, flowers…
2.21 MILES
This yellow church is uphill from the main plaza, at the top of the hill. It was built on the site of an old Maya temple – Maya ceremonies, with plenty of…
4. Iglesia San Francisco El Alto
3.63 MILES
San Francisco El Alto's 18th century church is a somewhat fortress-like affair, with solid arches holding up its domes. It's worth noting for it's…
5.07 MILES
This monumental arch that greets all visitors on the road into Xela commemorates the 1897 Quetzalteca Revolution, a short-lived uprising in the city…
5.14 MILES
The Altiplano's signature instrument is given pride of place at the center of this iconic traffic circle on the east end of town.
5.36 MILES
Quetzaltenango's enormous cemetery is a pleasant and fascinating green space for a walk. To the left of the main entrance, visit the grave of the gypsy…
5.36 MILES
This wooded hill is a popular weekend destination for city dwellers, for its wonderful views across Xela's broad plain and to the volcanos that fringe it…