Pana's cultural center started life as one of the first hotels on the lake, built by a Swedish countess in 1948. Now it holds a radio station, Japanese restaurant and a tremendous little gallery of photos and postcards of Atitlán in simpler times, when steamboats plied the lake.

During its 1950s heyday, such illustrious guests as Ingrid Bergman, Aldous Huxley and Ernesto 'Che' Guevara chatted around the fireplace.