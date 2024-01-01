Museo Tz'unun 'Ya

San Pedro La Laguna

LoginSave

This museum focuses on the history of the Tz'utujil people and geology of the region, with a film on the formation of the lake and an interesting gallery of colorized photos of San Pedro in former days. As a bonus, staff will identify and interpret your nahual (animal counterpart), based on your birth date according to the Maya calendar.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Reserva Natural Atitlán

    Reserva Natural Atitlán

    8.05 MILES

    A former coffee plantation being reclaimed by natural vegetation, this reserve is 200m past the Hotel Atitlán on the northern outskirts of town. It makes…

  • Market

    Market

    20.11 MILES

    Some villagers still walk for hours carrying their wares to reach Chichi's market, one of Guatemala's largest and a highlight of many people's trips to…

  • La Galería

    La Galería

    8.27 MILES

    Overflowing with art by Guatemalan painters and sculptors, this gallery functions as both an exhibit space and cultural center, hosting lectures, films…

  • Iglesia de Santo Tomás

    Iglesia de Santo Tomás

    20.09 MILES

    This church on the plaza's east side dates from 1540 and is often the scene of rituals that are more distinctly Maya than Catholic. Inside, the floor of…

  • Quiche Mayan capital burned by Pedro de Alvarado in 1524. Major unexcavated Mayan archeological site. The ruins of the ancient K'iche' Maya capital of K'umarcaaj

    K'umarcaaj

    23.56 MILES

    The ruins of the ancient K'iche' Maya capital of K'umarcaaj remain a sacred site for the Maya, and contemporary rituals are customarily enacted here…

  • Museo El Baúl

    Museo El Baúl

    27.42 MILES

    This museum, about 2.75km on foot or 5km by vehicle from El Baúl hilltop site, comprises a very fine open-air assemblage of Pipil stone sculpture…

  • Pascual Abaj

    Pascual Abaj

    19.66 MILES

    On a hilltop south of town, Pascual Abaj (Sacrifice Stone) is a shrine to the Maya earth god Huyup Tak'ah (Mountain Plain). A stone-faced idol stands amid…

  • Centro Intercultural de Quetzaltenango

    Centro Intercultural de Quetzaltenango

    19.81 MILES

    Quetzaltenango's railroad station, 1km east of the Templo de Minerva along 4a Calle, lay dormant for many years until the city converted it into this…

View more attractions

Nearby San Pedro La Laguna attractions

1. Cerro Tzankujil

1.94 MILES

This nature reserve is on a sacred hill west of San Marcos village. Well-maintained pebbly trails lead to swimming areas with shelters by the bank and a…

3. Parque Central

4.77 MILES

Here you’ll find a stone monument that commemorates Concepción Ramírez, the woman on the back of the 25 centavo coin, and a basin that contains a relief…

4. Iglesia Parroquial Santiago Apóstol

4.82 MILES

The formidable parish church was built by the Franciscans in the mid-16th century. A memorial plaque just inside the entrance on your right commemorates…

5. Parque de Paz

5.33 MILES

During the civil war, Santiago became the first village in the country to succeed in expelling the army, following a notorious massacre of 13 villagers on…

6. Museo de Sololá

7.83 MILES

Housed atop the elaborate Swiss-built clock tower that fronts the city hall, the museum is devoted to photograph exhibits and the clock mechanism itself,…

7. Museo Lacustre Atitlán

7.99 MILES

Inside the Hotel Posada de Don Rodrigo, this museum has displays on the history of the Atitlán region and the volcanic eruptions that created its…

8. Reserva Natural Atitlán

8.05 MILES

A former coffee plantation being reclaimed by natural vegetation, this reserve is 200m past the Hotel Atitlán on the northern outskirts of town. It makes…