This museum focuses on the history of the Tz'utujil people and geology of the region, with a film on the formation of the lake and an interesting gallery of colorized photos of San Pedro in former days. As a bonus, staff will identify and interpret your nahual (animal counterpart), based on your birth date according to the Maya calendar.
Museo Tz'unun 'Ya
San Pedro La Laguna
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.05 MILES
A former coffee plantation being reclaimed by natural vegetation, this reserve is 200m past the Hotel Atitlán on the northern outskirts of town. It makes…
20.11 MILES
Some villagers still walk for hours carrying their wares to reach Chichi's market, one of Guatemala's largest and a highlight of many people's trips to…
8.27 MILES
Overflowing with art by Guatemalan painters and sculptors, this gallery functions as both an exhibit space and cultural center, hosting lectures, films…
20.09 MILES
This church on the plaza's east side dates from 1540 and is often the scene of rituals that are more distinctly Maya than Catholic. Inside, the floor of…
23.56 MILES
The ruins of the ancient K'iche' Maya capital of K'umarcaaj remain a sacred site for the Maya, and contemporary rituals are customarily enacted here…
27.42 MILES
This museum, about 2.75km on foot or 5km by vehicle from El Baúl hilltop site, comprises a very fine open-air assemblage of Pipil stone sculpture…
19.66 MILES
On a hilltop south of town, Pascual Abaj (Sacrifice Stone) is a shrine to the Maya earth god Huyup Tak'ah (Mountain Plain). A stone-faced idol stands amid…
Centro Intercultural de Quetzaltenango
19.81 MILES
Quetzaltenango's railroad station, 1km east of the Templo de Minerva along 4a Calle, lay dormant for many years until the city converted it into this…
Nearby San Pedro La Laguna attractions
1.94 MILES
This nature reserve is on a sacred hill west of San Marcos village. Well-maintained pebbly trails lead to swimming areas with shelters by the bank and a…
2. Cojolya Association of Maya Women Weavers
4.65 MILES
This small museum and showroom is devoted to the art of backstrap loom weaving. Well-designed exhibits show the history of the craft and the process from…
4.77 MILES
Here you’ll find a stone monument that commemorates Concepción Ramírez, the woman on the back of the 25 centavo coin, and a basin that contains a relief…
4. Iglesia Parroquial Santiago Apóstol
4.82 MILES
The formidable parish church was built by the Franciscans in the mid-16th century. A memorial plaque just inside the entrance on your right commemorates…
5.33 MILES
During the civil war, Santiago became the first village in the country to succeed in expelling the army, following a notorious massacre of 13 villagers on…
7.83 MILES
Housed atop the elaborate Swiss-built clock tower that fronts the city hall, the museum is devoted to photograph exhibits and the clock mechanism itself,…
7.99 MILES
Inside the Hotel Posada de Don Rodrigo, this museum has displays on the history of the Atitlán region and the volcanic eruptions that created its…
8.05 MILES
A former coffee plantation being reclaimed by natural vegetation, this reserve is 200m past the Hotel Atitlán on the northern outskirts of town. It makes…