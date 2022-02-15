Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lanquín

One of the best excursions to make from Cobán is to the pretty village of Lanquín, 40 miles (61km) to the east. People come for two reasons: to explore the wonderful cave system just out of town and as a jumping-off point for visiting the natural rock pools at Semuc Champey.

Explore Lanquín

  • G

    Grutas de Lanquín

    These caves are about 1km northwest of the town, and extend for several kilometers into the earth. There is now a ticket office here. The first cave has…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lanquín.

  • See

    Grutas de Lanquín

    These caves are about 1km northwest of the town, and extend for several kilometers into the earth. There is now a ticket office here. The first cave has…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Lanquín

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.