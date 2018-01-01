Welcome to Lívingston
Unconnected (for the moment) by road from the rest of the country (the town is called 'Buga' – mouth – in Garifuna, for its position at the river mouth), boat transportation is logically quite good here, and you can get to Belize, the Cayes and Puerto Barrios with a minimum of fuss.
You will depart from the cruise terminal by boat, cruising along the shores to the village of Livingston, where you will stop to use the restrooms and pick-up bottled water. Then you will visit Rio Dulce Canyon with its 300 feet walls full of vegetation, the fresh water springs, the Cow’s cave, and the Pioneer’s Wall where the pirates wrote their names. On the way to the Children’s School, you will see how the native catch the famous “Silver fish” Catch of the Day. Swim in the fresh waters of Tatín Creek if you wish. At the school, the children will sing folkloric songs and interact with you, from there you will visit the hot water springs and go inside the cave where Juan Tatín, the pirate used to hide (optional), you will also see the lake of Lilies and the Birds Island, followed by lunch at Posada El Delfín.Then you will have a short city walking tour, there you will be able to buy souvenirs and other things, then back at the terminal 1.5 hours before departure.
Escape the resorts and discover something extraordinary in Central America. Visit seven countries on this adventure and experience mighty ruins, clear Caribbean waters, Pacific waves, rainforests, and breathtaking scenery along the way. Explore indigenous Mayan villages and meet locals for an immersive experience that few travellers get to know. While you're free to choose your own adventure, your accommodation and transportation are included. Our expert CEOs will help you make the most of your time. Take a trip that's packed with all the things you need and nothing you don't – 32 days of maximum adventure at minimum cost.
Trek though jungles to Mayan ruins and relax on white-sand beaches. Get an authentic taste of Belize, Guatemala, and Mexico with an adventure that combines the mystery of ancient ruins with the crystalline waters of the Caribbean. Shop for treasures along colonial Antigua's cobblestone streets and get to know the locals from communities where life sometimes moves at a reggae pace. Explore the ruins of Tikal, snorkel with stingrays, lounge in gorgeous Caye Caulker, and finish up in bustling Playa del Carmen. With accommodation and transport arranged by a CEO, this trip offers the perfect way to discover this region’s unique vibe.
From ancient ruins to active volcanoes, get off the beaten track and discover extraordinary Central America – on a shoestring. Make sure your passport has space because this exciting 33-day trip hits most of Central America, as it covers tropical rainforests, volcanoes, colonial cities, and all the breathtaking scenery in between. Explore Indigenous Mayan villages and soak in the region's incredible culture. Our CEOs will ensure your accommodation and transportation are covered – so you can choose the activities and sights that interest you most – the adventure is yours to choose!
Trek though jungle backdrops to Mayan ruins and chill out on white-sand beaches under the Caribbean sun. Check out Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico and experience the region’s diversity. Wander colonial Antigua’s cobblestone streets and shop for treasures before experiencing the natural beauty of Lake Atitlán, its Indigenous Mayan villages, and striking volcanoes. One of our most popular trips, this adventure offers natural wonders, excitement, and culture with enough time to socialize and do your own thing.
Leave the resorts of the Mayan Riviera behind and explore the authentic Yucatán. From sunny beaches and lush jungles to the highlands of Chiapas, journey through Belize, Guatemala and southern Mexico on this incredible 22-day adventure. Explore the amazing ruins of Chichén Itzá, Palenque and Tikal and walk the cobblestoned streets of colonial San Cristóbal de las Casas and Antigua. Snorkel with stingrays or just get into the reggae pace of life on a sunny Caribbean island. Experience a journey that introduces you to local culture and offers insight into the history of the Mayan heartland.