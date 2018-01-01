Shore Excursion: Rio Dulce and Hot Springs Tour with Visit to the Children's School

You will depart from the cruise terminal by boat, cruising along the shores to the village of Livingston, where you will stop to use the restrooms and pick-up bottled water. Then you will visit Rio Dulce Canyon with its 300 feet walls full of vegetation, the fresh water springs, the Cow’s cave, and the Pioneer’s Wall where the pirates wrote their names. On the way to the Children’s School, you will see how the native catch the famous “Silver fish” Catch of the Day. Swim in the fresh waters of Tatín Creek if you wish. At the school, the children will sing folkloric songs and interact with you, from there you will visit the hot water springs and go inside the cave where Juan Tatín, the pirate used to hide (optional), you will also see the lake of Lilies and the Birds Island, followed by lunch at Posada El Delfín.Then you will have a short city walking tour, there you will be able to buy souvenirs and other things, then back at the terminal 1.5 hours before departure.