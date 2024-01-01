Pride of Zona 4 (actually straddling its borders with Zonas 1 and 5) is the Centro Cívico, a set of large government and institutional buildings constructed during the 1950s and '60s. One is the headquarters of INGUAT (Guatemalan tourist institute), housing the city's main tourist office.
Centro Cívico
Guatemala City
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Iglesia y Convento de Santo Domingo
14.97 MILES
Founded by Dominican friars in 1542, Santo Domingo became the biggest and richest monastery in Antigua. Following three 18th-century earthquakes, the…
15.35 MILES
At the northern end of 5a Av is La Merced – a striking yellow building trimmed with white plaster filigree. Its facade is one of the most beautiful in…
15.38 MILES
The Arco de Santa Catalina is Antigua's most iconic monument, and an early-morning or late-afternoon photo opportunity framing Volcán Agua through its…
0.59 MILES
A wonderfully presented museum and cultural center set in a house dating from the late 19th century. The owners of the house were collectors with eclectic…
Palacio Nacional de la Cultura
1.14 MILES
On the north side of Parque Central is this imposing presidential palace, which was built between 1936 and 1943 during the dictatorial rule of General…
15.35 MILES
Antigua's cathedral was begun in 1545, wrecked by the quake of 1773, and only partially rebuilt over the next century. The present sliver of a church –…
1.4 MILES
This museum is named for the Maya goddess of the moon, women, reproduction and textiles. Photographs and exhibits of indigenous costumes and other crafts…
15.4 MILES
Surrounded by superb colonial structures, this broad and beautiful plaza is the gathering place for antigüeños and visitors alike – a fine, verdant place…
Nearby Guatemala City attractions
0.07 MILES
The city hall contains a huge mosaic by Carlos Mérida, completed in 1959.
0.09 MILES
It's interesting to visit this bank building, which bears relief sculptures by Dagoberto Vásquez depicting his country's history.
0.11 MILES
The imposing Palacio de Justicia is near the Centro Cívico.
4. Estadio Nacional Dorotea Guamuch Flores
0.31 MILES
Estadio Nacional Dorotea Guamuch Flores is the national stadium and plays host to football games, athletic conferences and big-name concerts.
0.36 MILES
This is one of the city's more intriguing museums, with lots of photos and interesting memorabilia from the train days of old. Documented here are the…
0.59 MILES
A wonderfully presented museum and cultural center set in a house dating from the late 19th century. The owners of the house were collectors with eclectic…
7. Centro Cultural Metropolitano
0.78 MILES
To the rear of the ground floor of the palacio de correos (post office), you'll find a surprisingly avant-garde cultural center, hosting art exhibitions,…
0.78 MILES
The university's small yet packed Museo de Historia Natural is at the same site as the Universidad de San Carlos' botanical garden, which is also included…