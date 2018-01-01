Welcome to Cobán
The town was once the center of Tezulutlán (Tierra de Guerra, or 'Land of War'), a stronghold of the Rabinal Maya.
In the 19th century, when German immigrants moved in and founded vast coffee and cardamom fincas (plantations), Cobán took on the aspect of a German mountain town, as the finca owners built town residences. The era of German cultural and economic domination ended during WWII, when the USA prevailed upon the Guatemalan government to deport the powerful finca owners, many of whom actively supported the Nazis.
Top experiences in Cobán
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Cobán activities
3-Day Tour of Cobán and Semuc Champey from Guatemala City
Experience central Guatemala’s natural beauty on a 3-day trip to Cobán and its surrounding areas from Guatemala City. Visit beautiful Semuc Champey and hike through the forest of El Biotopo del Quetzal. Explore caves, swim in natural pools and underground rivers, and learn about various plants and wildlife from your knowledgeable guide at each location. This tour is perfect for travelers who are looking for a fun outdoor experience. For a full itinerary, please see below.
3-Day Tour of Cobán and Semuc Champey from Antigua
Experience central Guatemala’s natural beauty on a 3-day trip to Cobán and its surrounding areas. See some of the country’s most beautiful areas, including Semuc Champey and the forest of El Biotopo del Quetzal. Explore caves, swim in natural pools and underground rivers, and learn about various plants and wildlife from your expert guide as you visit each location. This convenient tour is perfect for travelers who are looking for a fun outdoor experience. For a full itinerary, please see below.
The best Way to do Rafting on Rio Cahabón - Semuc Champey Area
Rafting on Río Cahabón - Semuc ChampeyWe have daily departures from Lanquin close of Semuc Champey area. The adventure begins from the Lanquin village most known like Semu Champey area in the Cobán region, head of the department of Alta Verapaz. You must go to the municipality of Lanquín on a tour where you will enjoy the beautiful and green landscapes of Verapaz.When you and your guide arrive to the Saquijá community the local people will be waiting for you, come with your friends and enjoy this unforgettable adventure. Put on your suit, take your oar, dress your helmet and get on the raft ... the following hours will be pure adrenaline and contemplation of nature, teamwork and coexistence with the Queqchi people.This is the great River to practice rafting of Guatemala Difficulty: Class III-IVDistance: 19 kms/11 milesApproximate river time: 4 hoursMinimum age: 12 years
Transfer from Panajachel to Semuc Champey - Daily
This transfer departs from Panajachel, picking up at each of the local hotels to head over the Panamerican highway to La Antigua Guatemala and then get to Coban and get to Laquin.From that point, customers can take a 4X4 vehicle (on their own) to take them directly to the village and the pools of Semuc Champey where they can stay to sleep or simply enjoy the place and can do various activities such as visiting the caves of Laquin and others . We recommend the stay in Lanquin so that from there you can have your mobility, although Semuc Champey offers one of the most recommended hotels as is Utopia Eco Hotel.