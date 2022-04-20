The best beach in the area is Playa Blanca, around 12km from Lívingston, a strip of white sand with chaise longues and umbrellas, restrooms and coconut…
Caribbean Coast
This is a very different Guatemala – a lush and sultry landscape dotted with palm trees and inhabited by international sailors (around the yachtie haven of Río Dulce and the working port of Puerto Barrios) and one of the country's lesser-known ethnic groups, the Garifuna (around Lívingston).
A boat ride down the Río Dulce is pretty much mandatory for any visit to this region, and many visitors find a few days in Lívingston to be a worthwhile detour. Dedicated naturalists will want to check out the huge wetlands reserves at Bocas del Polochic and Punta de Manabique, which take some effort to get to.
Explore Caribbean Coast
- PPlaya Blanca
The best beach in the area is Playa Blanca, around 12km from Lívingston, a strip of white sand with chaise longues and umbrellas, restrooms and coconut…
- RRasta Mesa
This is a friendly, informal, enthusiastic cultural center where you can drop in for classes in Garifuna cooking (Q125 per person, fish stew Q150),…
- TTuricentro El Paraíso
On the north side of the lake, between Río Dulce and El Estor, this tourist spot is in an incredibly beautiful jungle setting. Here, a wide, hot waterfall…
- LLos Siete Altares
About 5km (1½ hour walk) northwest of Lívingston along the shore of Bahía de Amatique is Los Siete Altares, a series of freshwater falls and pools. It's a…
- EEl Muñecón
A statue of a dockworker; this is a favorite landmark and monument in the town.
- CCatedral de La Inmaculada Concepcion
Puerto Barrios' cathedral is probably one of the least-visited in the country.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Caribbean Coast.
