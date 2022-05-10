This region is an interesting mix of local villages, often with little Spanish spoken in favor of Indigenous languages, larger cities and some truly top-notch tourist attractions. It can be beastly hot at times, particularly just before the rainy season from February to May. Oddly, this is when some of the sights are best visited, as they are most known for swimming, spelunking, or getting wet and muddy.

Cobán is the largest urban development, with plenty of hotels, hostels, restaurants, hospitals, and even some nightlife. Outside of this city, though, you will discover quiet countryside life, kind people, and a sense of place that comes only from isolation. Many of the areas here had little or no paved roads until a few decades ago.