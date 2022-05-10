Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alta & Baja Verapaz

This region is an interesting mix of local villages, often with little Spanish spoken in favor of Indigenous languages, larger cities and some truly top-notch tourist attractions. It can be beastly hot at times, particularly just before the rainy season from February to May. Oddly, this is when some of the sights are best visited, as they are most known for swimming, spelunking, or getting wet and muddy.

Cobán is the largest urban development, with plenty of hotels, hostels, restaurants, hospitals, and even some nightlife. Outside of this city, though, you will discover quiet countryside life, kind people, and a sense of place that comes only from isolation. Many of the areas here had little or no paved roads until a few decades ago.

Explore Alta & Baja Verapaz

  • Semuc Champey

    Semuc Champey is famed for its great natural limestone bridge, 300m long, on top of which is a stepped series of pools with cool, flowing river water good…

  • C

    Cuevas de B'ombi'l Pek

    A mere 3km north of Chisec, these painted caves remained undiscovered until 2001. They haven't been fully mapped yet, but some claim that they connect to…

  • C

    Cancuén

    This large Maya site hit the papers when it was 'discovered' in 2000, even though it had already been 'discovered' back in 1907. Excavations are still…

  • B

    Biotopo del Quetzal

    In the lush cloud forests south of Cobán is the Biotopo Mario Dary Rivera nature reserve, commonly called Biotopo del Quetzal.

  • G

    Grutas de Lanquín

    These caves are about 1km northwest of the town, and extend for several kilometers into the earth. There is now a ticket office here. The first cave has…

  • L

    Lagunas de Sepalau

    Surrounded by pristine forest, these turquoise lagoons are 8km west of Chisec. Developed as a community ecotourism project by local villagers, tours of…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Laguna Lachuá

    This national park is renowned for the perfectly round, pristine turquoise lake (220m deep) for which it was named. Overnight visitors can use the cooking…

  • O

    Orquigonia

    Orchid lovers and even the orchid-curious should not miss the wonderfully informative guided tour of this orchid sanctuary just off the highway to Cobán…

  • K

    K'anba Caves

    About a kilometer before Semuc Champey, just before the large bridge crossing the river, you'll see a turnoff to the right for these caves, which many…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Alta & Baja Verapaz.

  • See

    Semuc Champey

    Semuc Champey is famed for its great natural limestone bridge, 300m long, on top of which is a stepped series of pools with cool, flowing river water good…

  • See

    Cuevas de B'ombi'l Pek

    A mere 3km north of Chisec, these painted caves remained undiscovered until 2001. They haven't been fully mapped yet, but some claim that they connect to…

  • See

    Cancuén

    This large Maya site hit the papers when it was 'discovered' in 2000, even though it had already been 'discovered' back in 1907. Excavations are still…

  • See

    Biotopo del Quetzal

    In the lush cloud forests south of Cobán is the Biotopo Mario Dary Rivera nature reserve, commonly called Biotopo del Quetzal.

  • See

    Grutas de Lanquín

    These caves are about 1km northwest of the town, and extend for several kilometers into the earth. There is now a ticket office here. The first cave has…

  • See

    Lagunas de Sepalau

    Surrounded by pristine forest, these turquoise lagoons are 8km west of Chisec. Developed as a community ecotourism project by local villagers, tours of…

  • See

    Parque Nacional Laguna Lachuá

    This national park is renowned for the perfectly round, pristine turquoise lake (220m deep) for which it was named. Overnight visitors can use the cooking…

  • See

    Orquigonia

    Orchid lovers and even the orchid-curious should not miss the wonderfully informative guided tour of this orchid sanctuary just off the highway to Cobán…

  • See

    K'anba Caves

    About a kilometer before Semuc Champey, just before the large bridge crossing the river, you'll see a turnoff to the right for these caves, which many…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Alta & Baja Verapaz

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.