Alta & Baja Verapaz
This region is an interesting mix of local villages, often with little Spanish spoken in favor of Indigenous languages, larger cities and some truly top-notch tourist attractions. It can be beastly hot at times, particularly just before the rainy season from February to May. Oddly, this is when some of the sights are best visited, as they are most known for swimming, spelunking, or getting wet and muddy.
Cobán is the largest urban development, with plenty of hotels, hostels, restaurants, hospitals, and even some nightlife. Outside of this city, though, you will discover quiet countryside life, kind people, and a sense of place that comes only from isolation. Many of the areas here had little or no paved roads until a few decades ago.
- Semuc Champey
- CCuevas de B'ombi'l Pek
A mere 3km north of Chisec, these painted caves remained undiscovered until 2001. They haven't been fully mapped yet, but some claim that they connect to…
- CCancuén
This large Maya site hit the papers when it was 'discovered' in 2000, even though it had already been 'discovered' back in 1907. Excavations are still…
- BBiotopo del Quetzal
In the lush cloud forests south of Cobán is the Biotopo Mario Dary Rivera nature reserve, commonly called Biotopo del Quetzal.
- GGrutas de Lanquín
These caves are about 1km northwest of the town, and extend for several kilometers into the earth. There is now a ticket office here. The first cave has…
- LLagunas de Sepalau
Surrounded by pristine forest, these turquoise lagoons are 8km west of Chisec. Developed as a community ecotourism project by local villagers, tours of…
- PParque Nacional Laguna Lachuá
This national park is renowned for the perfectly round, pristine turquoise lake (220m deep) for which it was named. Overnight visitors can use the cooking…
- OOrquigonia
Orchid lovers and even the orchid-curious should not miss the wonderfully informative guided tour of this orchid sanctuary just off the highway to Cobán…
- KK'anba Caves
About a kilometer before Semuc Champey, just before the large bridge crossing the river, you'll see a turnoff to the right for these caves, which many…
