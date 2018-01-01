Top experiences in Guam
Jungle Riverboat Adventure Cruise in Guam
This Vally of the Latte Adventure Park tour takes you through diverse rivers and indigenous villages. A knowledgeable local guide will have you laughing and learning the entire way. You will be picked up from your accommodation and taken to the Adventure Park, or have the option to drive yourself. At the visitor center you will learn about the park and meet your captain and crew. You will begin your adventure along the Talofofo River, where your guide will tell you about the flora, fauna, and local wildlife around you.The cruise will take you up the Talofofo and Ugum Rivers to the ancient indigenous Chamorro Village. This village is more than 3,000-years-old and surrounded by botanical gardens, an ancient latte site, and fresh water springs. Here, you will be experience storytelling, fire-making demonstrations, coconut leaf/basket weaving exhibitions, and canoe building sessions. You'll also visit the surrounding caves, where you'll learn about and latte stones. Moving on you'll pass fruit plantations, where you'll see land crabs, cat fish, baby deer, monitor lizards, coconut crabs, water buffalo, and more. For lunch, you'll dine on a local fiesta plate at the Valley of the Latte. If you take the morning tour lunch is around 11am. If you take the afternoon tour lunch will be around 2:30pm. After lunch, you will be dropped back at your hotel, or can spend time at your leisure if you chose the self-drive option.
Stand Up Paddle Boarding
Hotel Pickup: First Pickup: 7:25 – 8:10 Second Pickup: 12:05-12:50 Boat Dock at Talofofo River: First Adventure: 9:00 Second Adventure: 13:00 ** Paddle Boarding Adventures include on-land instructions, in-water instructions, and time for adventure on the water. Briefing on Safety: First Safety Briefing: 9:00 – 9:30 Second Safety Briefing: 13:00-13:30 Hotel Return: First Hotel Return: 13:00 Second Hotel Return: 17:00 Additional Information: So that we may provide the highest levels of Adventure, please book your Stand Up Paddle Boarding Experience 48 hours in advance. Reservations can be accepted up to 300 days before the tour or up to 48 hours advanced notice. Charter Services for Kayaking Adventures are not available. Included in the price of the tour is transportation from and to hotel, on-land and in-water instructions, paddle board time on the waters, boat taxi, and FREE Admission to the Botanical Garden, Latte Historic Village with a Free Fiesta plate from the KoKo Cantina. The Tour operates daily. The Tour Duration will be approximately 3 hours. There is a minimum capacity of 6 paddle boarders and a maximum adventure capacity of 10 adventurers per group. Each and every adventure at the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park in Guam is accompanied by Certified Instructors. Due to the Adventurous nature of the Paddle Boarding experience, the tour is restricted to 12 years and older.
Tumon SandCastle Magic Show and Dinner
SCHEDULE Closed Wednesdays and Sundays depending on the season except by exclusive charter booking. Dinner check in starts at 5:45pm.Dinner service is from 6:00pm to 7:30pm.Show time is from 7:30pm to 8:30pm. TRANSPORTATION Located in the center of Tumon and in walking distance from many hotels. Most packages include bus pickup and drop off. See package details. Free parking across from the SandCastle. Red Trolley and LeaLea Trolley (Bus stop #5) are both located directly at SandCastle. Hotel information is required upon making reservation to receive transportation service. Each hotel has their own pick up time. Pick up time and location will be advised when reservation is completed. DRESS CODE The SandCastle atmosphere is similar to a five-star hotel. No beach wear or beach sandals, please. OTHER Wheelchair accessible. Please advise at time of booking if required. Vegetarian options are available for dinner package. All packages except VIP and Super VIP may be sharing a table with other guests. (Minimum of 2 people required for exclusive VIP table) CONDITIONS FOR ALL TOURS Adult rate applies for age 12 years old and above. Child rate applies for age of 2-11 years old. No charge for infants below age 2 (no meals provided). If you cancel at least 7 day(s) in advance of the scheduled departure, there is no cancellation fee. If you cancel between 3 and 6 day(s) in advance of the scheduled departure, there is a 50 percent cancellation fee. If you cancel within 2 day(s) of the scheduled departure, there is a 100 percent cancellation fee.
Taotao Tasi the BBQ Beach Dinner Show in Guam
Depending on the package you choose, you will either be picked up by bus, or you will meet directly at the beach. If you chose a dinner package please arrive at 6:15pm for check in. If you chose a show only package, please arrive at 7pm to check in. Show length is about 1 hour. The dinner experience and show lasts about 2 hours. Important things to know about this package: Most packages include bus pickup and drop off. See package details. There is parking nearby at The Beach Bar (next to Nikko) Red Trolley and LeaLeaTrolley (Bus stop #5) both stop directly at The Beach Casual clothing of any type including beachwear is acceptable Wheelchair accessible. Please advise at time of booking if required Vegetarian options are available at the buffet
Sunset Dinner Cruise in Guam
The safe 60-passenger dinner cruise has upper and lower decks and a delicious all you can eat BBQ buffet plus all you can drink beer and wine. A fun and relaxing party atmosphere for adults and children of all ages to enjoy. Buses depart from each hotels starting from 16:00. (Please see the transportation pick up time listings from departure section). Buses will stop by each hotel and will be arriving to the port (either Agat, Apra or Hagatna harbor) approximately by 17:15. Cruise time begins from around 17:30 and ends around 21:30. Buses will return to each hotel in between 21:45 to 22:15. Time may vary depending on the road traffic.Your Sunset Dinner Cruise includes BBQ Buffet style dinner with all you can drink beverages. Beverages includes soft drinks, red wine, white wine and selective beers. Your Sunset Dinner Cruise not only offers an amazing sunset view of Guam but you can also enjoy fishing and experience on board dance time if weather allows.
Guam Duck Sightseeing Tour
The “ducks” from Ride the Ducks Guam are open air amphibious sightseeing vehicles are built using modern technology and safety equipment, supervised and recommended by the United States Coast Guard. Ride the Ducks offers 8:15AM flight, 10:00AM flight, 11:30AM flight, 1:30PM flight and 3:30PM flight. Check-in time is 30 minute prior to departure time and check-in ticket booth is located at SandCastle Guam lobby. Ride the Ducks departs at SandCastle Guam entrance heads to -- Tumon road -- Ypao -- Tamuning -- Hagatna Beach -- Hagatna harbor -- Asan -- Piti port (Splah in!!) -- Agana Historial Sightseeing spot -- Tumon -- then returns to SandCastle Guam entrance. It is total of 90 minute tour.Experience Guam's only amphibious sightseeing tour and don't miss the FREE duck quackers issued to all of our customers!