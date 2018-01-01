Jungle Riverboat Adventure Cruise in Guam

This Vally of the Latte Adventure Park tour takes you through diverse rivers and indigenous villages. A knowledgeable local guide will have you laughing and learning the entire way. You will be picked up from your accommodation and taken to the Adventure Park, or have the option to drive yourself. At the visitor center you will learn about the park and meet your captain and crew. You will begin your adventure along the Talofofo River, where your guide will tell you about the flora, fauna, and local wildlife around you.The cruise will take you up the Talofofo and Ugum Rivers to the ancient indigenous Chamorro Village. This village is more than 3,000-years-old and surrounded by botanical gardens, an ancient latte site, and fresh water springs. Here, you will be experience storytelling, fire-making demonstrations, coconut leaf/basket weaving exhibitions, and canoe building sessions. You'll also visit the surrounding caves, where you'll learn about and latte stones. Moving on you'll pass fruit plantations, where you'll see land crabs, cat fish, baby deer, monitor lizards, coconut crabs, water buffalo, and more. For lunch, you'll dine on a local fiesta plate at the Valley of the Latte. If you take the morning tour lunch is around 11am. If you take the afternoon tour lunch will be around 2:30pm. After lunch, you will be dropped back at your hotel, or can spend time at your leisure if you chose the self-drive option.