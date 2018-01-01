Rhodes - Symi - Tilos Cruise

Day1 Boarding, dinner & overnight in Rhodes harbour. Day2 After customs formalities, we start cruising towards Tilos.. It has Medieval castles built or rebuilt by the Knights of St John, a Byzantine monastery, many small graphical churches and an in 1970 deserted village Mikro Chorio that is now declared a cultural monument. You may visit the Charkadio Cave full of paleontological discoveries like the famous dwarf elephant fossil bones. This is the place where the last elephants of Europe lived: the dwarf elephants appeared in the island 45,000 years ago and disappeared 4,000 years ago. Day3 Today, we cruise to Symi, one of the Dodecanese islands and a real gem, one of the most beautiful little islands in all of Greece.!We enjoy lots of swimming today in the many bays!Your dinner will be served on board, but if you wish to dine ashore by yourselves, please inform the captain in advance. All of the traverna’s on Symi are very tempting and the captain will understand your choice.Dinner and overnight. Day 4 We will cruise to Panormitis today, located in the southern part of Symi. On the way, we will stop for a swim and lunch in one of the beautiful bays around the island, at Nanou bay or one of the many other bays.You can visit the Monastery of the Archangel Michael Panormitis. This is a Greek Orthodox monastery built in the early 18th century, and still inhabited by monks. It is visited by people from all over the world, and many Greeks pay homage to St Michael of Panormitis each year.Dinner and overnight.Day5Today, we continue our cruising along the coast around Symi Island.Depending on the weather and sea conditions, we will continue to the bays around Bozburun.Dinner and overnight. Day6Today, we cruise to Bozburun in Turkey for customs formalities. We will stop in one of the many beautiful inlets on the way for breakfast and swimming. We have time to explore the port and village, buying the world famous Turkish delight and enjoy the local Turkish culture. Visit the tea garden located under the Eucalyptus trees. Men can have a traditional shave and massage at the barber. Dinner and overnight in a bay at the Turkish coast. Day7Today, we will make our way back to the famous island of Rhodes.Free day to visit one of the best preserved medieval towns in the world and a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site.Optional trips available today include rock climbing, jeep safari (self driving or with professional driver), hiking Filerimos, tour to Lindos with its cliffside acropolis, whitewashed houses and picturesque scenery.Dinner and overnight in Rhodes harbour.Day8Enjoy an early delicious Mediterranean breakfast on board.Your cruise comes to an end. Disembarkation in Rhodes at 08:00.