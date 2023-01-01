However determined you may be to reach Olymbos, allow time to take the precipitous spur road that drops seawards from the east-coast highway 17km north of Pigadia. Here you'll find award-winning Apella Beach; backed by a cascading hillside of wildflowers, with towering cliffs to both north and south, it is the finest beach in the Dodecanese. It's often described as 'sandy', though it was pebbly when we were there. Nevertheless, it's gorgeous.

There's a good taverna at road's end, just above the beach.