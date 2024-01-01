Folklore Museum

To gain entry to the ancient chapel that houses this two-room museum, you need to call ahead to Irini, custodian of the keys. Having unlocked it, she’ll talk you through its haphazard treasures and point you towards the tunnels in the hillside nearby, used by German troops in WWII. Donations welcomed.
