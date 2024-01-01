Folklore Museum

Karpathos

To gain entry to the ancient chapel that houses this two-room museum, you need to call ahead to Irini, custodian of the keys. Having unlocked it, she’ll talk you through its haphazard treasures and point you towards the tunnels in the hillside nearby, used by German troops in WWII. Donations welcomed.

  • Tourist boat anchoring at beautiful Apella beach on Karpathos island, Greece; Shutterstock ID 1194560110; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Digital; full: POI 1194560110

    Apella Beach

    7.67 MILES

    However determined you may be to reach Olymbos, allow time to take the precipitous spur road that drops seawards from the east-coast highway 17km north of…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    14.86 MILES

    Housed in a grand 19th-century villa above the harbour, this seasonal museum displays objects pulled from ancient shipwrecks, assorted Greek oil lamps and…

