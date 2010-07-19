Welcome to Karpathos

Celebrated for its wild mountains and blue coves, this long craggy island is among the least commercialised in Greece. Legend has it Prometheus and his Titans were born here, and with its cloud-wrapped villages and rugged beauty, there’s still something undeniably primal in the air. Homer, never a man to mince his words, called it 'Krapathos', but actually it’s a lovely island.

Read More