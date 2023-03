Nestled amid the pines halfway to Hora, the Monastery of the Apocalypse focuses on the cave where St John lived as a hermit and received his revelation. Pilgrims and less-than-devout cruise passengers alike stream into the chapel built over the recess to see the rocky pillow where the saint rested his head, the handhold with which he’d haul himself up from his prayers and the stone slab that served as his writing desk.