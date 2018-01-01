Welcome to The Mani
The Mani is generally divided into the Messinian Mani (or outer Mani) and the Lakonian Mani (or inner Mani). The Messinian Mani starts southeast of Kalamata and runs south between the coast and the Taÿgetos Mountains, while the Lakonian Mani covers the rest of the peninsula south of Itilo.
Katakolon Shore Excursion: Private Tour of Ancient Olympia and Archeological Site
While you’re in port in Katakolon, discover the birthplace of the Olympic Games on a private shore excursion to Olympia. Relax in a comfortable, air-conditioned private vehicle as you make your way east to the ancient site. It is here where the first Olympic Games were held in 776 BC in honor of Zeus; the games continued until approx. 394 AD when Emperor Theodosius I abolished them because he considered them reminiscent of paganism. Follow your local guide through the site, listening to interesting facts about the area.At the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Archeological Site of Olympia, marvel at the Temple of Zeus, which once housed the gold and ivory statue of Zeus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. This site was also the home of the original stadium and the Bouleuterion (the administration building). Today, you can see the Bouleuterion remains as an early Greek temple with a square horseshoe shape and tiered seating arrangements. Then enjoy an hour of free time in modern Olympia to shop or relax at one of the numerous cafes. Wander around the town hall, designed by the renowned Greek architect Aris Konstantinides, or visit the small Museum of the Olympic Games.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Katakolon port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Half day tour in Mycenae and Epidaurus from Nafplio
This half-day tour is designed to show you some beautiful aspects of Argolis in the region of Peloponnese. We will visit two of the UNESCO world heritage sites, the famous Mycenae and the Ancient theatre of Epidavros and we enjoy at the same time, the wonderful and picturesque natural scenery of the region.We pick you up from our meeting point and we begin our tour to the majestic historical monuments of Argolis. The first stop on the tour is the famous Mycenae, home of the Mycenaean civilization, where we will visit the famous Cyclopean walls surrounding the triangular acropolis, the Lion Gate which was the symbol of the power of the Mycenaean rulers and the famous vaulted tombs of Atreus and Clytemnestra. The next stop is the Ancient Epidaurus, one of the most known archaeological sites of Greece in all over the world, which is considered to be the birthplace of medicine. We wander in the Ancient Theater, which is the most beautiful and best reserved among all the ancient theatres and we are impressed by its perfect acoustics. Finally we return to Nafplio full of memories and knowledge.
Katakolon Shore Excursion: Private Tour of Ancient Olympia, Archeological Site and Archeological Museum
While your cruise ship sits in port in Katakolon, embark on a journey to ancient Greece on this private shore excursion to Olympia. Relax in a comfortable, air-conditioned private vehicle while your private tour guide shares interesting historical facts about the region. In Olympia, walk around 2,000-year-old monuments and buildings, and imagine the splendor of ancient Olympia, described as “the most beautiful place in Greece” by the Greek orator Lysias, who was famous for his speeches circa 400 BC.With your private guide, visit the Archaeological Site of Olympia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where numerous exhibits are on display. Marvel at the ruins of the Temple of Zeus, which once housed the gold and ivory statue of Zeus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. See the remains of the first Olympic stadium, the gymnasium, the Palaestra and the Heraeon (also known as the Temple of Hera), the oldest temple in Olympia. Discover the beginnings of the Olympic Games at the Archaeological Museum before heading off to modern Olympia. Enjoy an hour of free time in the city to explore or get a snack before you return to the Katakolon port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Katakolon port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Nafplio City Tour
This tour is for you if you are visiting Nafplio for the very first time and want to see as much as possible. Itinerary We start our highlights of Nafplio tour from the lobby of your hotel or from the port. Starting from the Land Gate we enter within the walls of the Old city and we visit among others the Cathedral and the square of Saint Spyridon where murdered the first Governor of Greece. We continue our walk to the Syntagma Square, the heart of the city, and we explore its historic buildings from different periods such as the Archaeological Museum, the Vouleftikon that housed the first parliament of the free Greek state and the Old Mosque. Finally we head to the little peaceful port to explore the Venetian fortress of Mpourtzi, the trademark of the city, built on the island of Agioi Theodoroi. After your visit we head back to the port or hotel.
Nafplio Food Tour
We pick you up from our meeting point and we begin our excursion with a tour in the picturesque alleys of Nafplio with its neoclassical mansions and Venetian balconies. Our first tasting stop is a traditional grocery store where we taste local varieties of cheese and sausage and we learn their little manufacturing secrets by the grocer.Then we head to the Syntagma Square, the heart of the city. In one of its many coffee shops we taste traditional Greek coffee and we learn more about this historic square and the surrounding buildings.Continuing our tour we pass through the neighborhood of '' Yialos' and we taste local varieties of wines in a cellar-wine shop, while the owner narrate us the art of local winemaking.Our culinary excursion ends in an authentic traditional ice cream shop. Having our ice cream at hand we walk to the beach of Nafplio in order to admire the Venetian fortress of Mpourtzi and to learn more about its historic existence over the centuries.
Ancient Olympia Full-Day Excursion from Patras
The driver will pick you up from your hotel at Patras and surrounding areas at any time of the day that works better for you. After one hour and forty minutes drive in a luxury Mercedes Benz minivan, you will arrive at Ancient Olympia.The first visit is the archaeological site of Olympia. Marvel at the Temple of Hera, in front of which burns the Olympic Flame during modern day Olympic Games. See the Temple of Zeus, which once housed the Golden and Ivory statue of Zeus (one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World) and the original Stadium and Bouleuterion, unique in history, where once competitors swore an oath to conform to the rules. Next stop is the world famous Archaeological Museum of Olympia where you can admire many priceless exhibits, the marble statues of the Temple of Zeus and the unique statue of Hermes, carved by the ancient Greek sculptor Praxiteles. As its a private excursion there is no time limitation, you can enjoy your visit at the site for as long as you wish. You can enjoy your lunch or a refreshing beverage at Ancient Olympia village before we head back to Patras or to Mercury winery if you will.You will then be driven through the picturesque countryside to the Merkouri Winery, founded in 1860 and operated as a winery and distillery. The owners will welcome you before seeing you off on a walking tour estate, where you will be able to experience the serenity of this oasis of rural tranquility. Points of interest include the cellar, the olive press and the traditional family museum.