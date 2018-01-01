Ancient Olympia Full-Day Excursion from Patras

The driver will pick you up from your hotel at Patras and surrounding areas at any time of the day that works better for you. After one hour and forty minutes drive in a luxury Mercedes Benz minivan, you will arrive at Ancient Olympia.The first visit is the archaeological site of Olympia. Marvel at the Temple of Hera, in front of which burns the Olympic Flame during modern day Olympic Games. See the Temple of Zeus, which once housed the Golden and Ivory statue of Zeus (one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World) and the original Stadium and Bouleuterion, unique in history, where once competitors swore an oath to conform to the rules. Next stop is the world famous Archaeological Museum of Olympia where you can admire many priceless exhibits, the marble statues of the Temple of Zeus and the unique statue of Hermes, carved by the ancient Greek sculptor Praxiteles. As its a private excursion there is no time limitation, you can enjoy your visit at the site for as long as you wish. You can enjoy your lunch or a refreshing beverage at Ancient Olympia village before we head back to Patras or to Mercury winery if you will.You will then be driven through the picturesque countryside to the Merkouri Winery, founded in 1860 and operated as a winery and distillery. The owners will welcome you before seeing you off on a walking tour estate, where you will be able to experience the serenity of this oasis of rural tranquility. Points of interest include the cellar, the olive press and the traditional family museum.