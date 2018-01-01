Welcome to Skala & Hora
Modern visitors delight in the sheer beauty of the old settlement of Hora looming above, its white houses spilling down the hillside beneath its impressive kastro (castle). For the original inhabitants of Skala, however, the upward migration was prompted by the endless threat of marauding pirates. These days Hora is a delightful maze to explore. Stroll around the hushed tangle of streets and climb up to the fort. Suitably exhausted, you can then relax in the clutch of inviting kafeneia (coffee houses) and tavernas alongside the restored Cycladic-style windmills that mark the village entrance.
