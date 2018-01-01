Welcome to Skala & Hora

Astypalea’s main town, Skala, lies on the southern shore of the island’s western half, curving around an attractive bay that’s too shallow for large inter-island ferries. Little more than a village, with aromatic odours drifting from its bakery, Skala holds a small sand-and-pebble beach that’s popular with locals. Bars and tavernas punctuate the quay, which is the sole preserve of old sea dogs in low season, but surprisingly lively on summer evenings.

